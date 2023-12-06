Semi full of pigs found on Iowa highway — with no driver. He’s still missing weeks later

David Schultz’s truck was found on an Iowa highway, not pulled over, full of the pigs he was supposed to deliver, officials told news outlets.

He wasn’t in it. And two weeks, later, he’s still missing.

Crews have searched more than 100,000 acres for Schultz, who has been missing since November, according to United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit assisting in the search, and the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.

Schultz was scheduled to deliver a trailer of pigs to a farm near Sac City, Iowa, when he disappeared, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The 53-year-old of Wall Lake was last heard from the early morning of Nov. 21, according to law enforcement.

His truck was found parked on the highway, not pulled over, later that day, his family said in a GoFundMe. His wallet, cash and phone were all inside the truck, and his jacket was found in a ditch nearby.

Sarah Bogue Schultz said her husband would never park his truck like that.

“The more time that goes by I feel more and more strongly he is not in the area and did not park his truck and possibly wasn’t even driving it simply because the way that it was parked,” she wrote on Facebook. “Those who know David and his trucking ethics know that too.”

The local community showed out to assist in search efforts, but after days of aerial and ground searching, United Cajun Navy shared Dec. 3 they had “exhausted any potential search locations in the area.”

Rescuers were taking a step back to reassess.

In the wake of David Schultz’s disappearance, his wife said she had never felt so helpless.

“Anybody that knows David surely know how much he loves his boys and his entire family,” she wrote. “We are missing him and this is torture.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working on the case alongside the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake View Police Department.

Sac City is about 100 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Person seen floating in creek on furniture cushion, then they vanished, OR rescuers say

25-year-old still missing after his empty car found underwater in Maryland, sheriff says

Hunting dog finds remains that may be missing woman killed by husband, MI cops say

Hiker looking for Christmas tree gets lost as night approaches, Montana rescuers say