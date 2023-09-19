Semi hauling sulfuric acid overturns, doesn't leak in Tyrone Township

TYRONE TWP. — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling sulfuric acid suffered minor injuries after a crash Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a rollover crash on northbound U.S.-23 near Center Road around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the tractor-trailer, hauling 44,000 gallons of sulfuric acid, had overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries and had to be extricated.

The tanker was not leaking after the crash.

Preliminary investigation shows the tractor-trailer was registered to KAG Leasing, based in Canton, Ohio. It was driven by a 38-year-old Saginaw man, who said he didn't recall what happened prior to the crash. The scene indicated the tractor-trailer crossed the entrance camp for Center Road and the shoulder before entering a grass ditch and overturning.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Fenton Fire, Fenton City Police, Livingston County EMS and the Michigan Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

