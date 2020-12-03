Semi mechanic built a motorcycle from semitruck parts

Aj Caldwell
·1 min read

The following is a transcript of the video.

This motorcycle is made from semitruck parts.

It's called Tower Trike.

And this guy is the brain behind the design.

Jim Gesto: Hi, my name is Jim Gesto. I'm the creator of the Tower Trike. I loved riding motorcycles, but I did not like the inherent danger that came with riding motorcycles. So I built the Tower Trike as a safer alternative to your ride. I Googled the largest motorcycle that you could possibly build and still call it a motorcycle. And we could come up
with 11,000 pounds. After that, it's not a motorcycle. This one weighs in at 10,900 [pounds].

After repairing semis for 50 years Jim had the skill set to bring the Tower Trike to life.

It's powered by a 320-horsepower semi engine and reaches up to 85 miles per hour.

Jim: It won't keep up with a crotch-rocket motorcycle but you don't have to wait on it. It performs about like a standard car but it rides,
like a dream.

Jim has been testing this prototype for five years.

He hopes to start selling them soon.

He estimates the trike will start at $159,000.

