Semi driver killed near JBLM in high-speed crash with fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two armed robbery suspects in an SUV who were trying to get away from Lakewood Police slammed into a semi-truck near JBLM, killing its driver.

At 12:44 a.m. Thursday, five masked suspects held up a clerk and customers at a 7-Eleven at 3116 Sixth Avenue in Tacoma. Several of the suspects had handguns, according to Tacoma Police.

Cash and some of the customers’ belongings were taken before the robbers left in a dark Kia SUV.

Officers reviewed security footage from the store and sent photos to all on-duty police units in Pierce County, saying there was probable cause for first-degree robbery.

Hours later, a Lakewood officer spotted the suspects’ SUV and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.

A semi-truck was on the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp near the Berkeley Avenue overpass when the suspects hit it at a high speed, causing it to overturn.

The semi driver was thrown from the truck and onto I-5. The driver was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The robbery suspects in the SUV — two juvenile boys — were arrested. Their ages are not yet known. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not serious.

Police are still looking for the three other robbery suspects.

The crash caused the two right lanes of southbound I-5 to be blocked until about 7:15 a.m. All lanes are back open, but the off-ramps to Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street remain closed.

There is no access to the Madigan or Logistics gates at JBLM.

Debris from the crash is on the road, and in addition to the crash investigation, firefighters are working to contain a fuel spill.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the cleanup and investigation is expected to take hours.

“After the police investigation, we’ll have the complicated task of removing the semi-truck,” WSDOT tweeted at 6:39 a.m.

Investigation estimated to be completed by 10 a.m. We'll begin process of removing the semi-truck and clearing the debris at that time. pic.twitter.com/24FQOaA4z5 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 29, 2023

Crews will also have to clean up the semi’s spilled load. WSDOT will begin the cleanup process once the police investigation is finished.

The earlier lane closures on I-5 caused traffic to back up for six miles.