Semi overturns, blocking traffic on I-71 near Ohio 39

Traffic was backed up several miles on I-71 in Richland County on Saturday morning after a semitrailer overturned just south of Ohio 39, blocking all three southbound lanes. The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a noon advisory that one lane had reopened and traffic was moving slowly. Drivers were being urged to find an alternate route. All 3 lanes had reopened by 3 p.m. but the berm was closed for cleanup.