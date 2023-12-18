Semi rollover crash near I-84 causes delays; police advise drivers to avoid area

A semi accident caused delays near I-84 on Monday morning.

A semi rolled over on North Idaho Center Boulevard in Nampa, just north of I-84, the Nampa Police Department said on social media.

All northbound lanes of the boulevard remained blocked as of 10 a.m., police said. Southbound traffic was impacted as well, with vehicles moving more slowly than usual, according to the department.

Police said drivers should “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

The Idaho Statesman will update this story as police release additional information.

