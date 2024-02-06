Semi rolls, temporarily closes U.S. 40 ramp to I-70 westbound

Feb. 5—No one was injured after a semi lost control and rolled over Monday afternoon on the U.S. 40 entrance ramp to I-70 westbound near I-70's one-mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said the semi was traveling west when the driver reached down to grab a water bottle and lost control of the vehicle.

The semi went to the north side of I-70 and rolled over on its passenger side. There were no injuries.

The U.S. 40 ramp to the interstate was shut down while emergency crews worked to clean up the scene, Ames said. It re-opened before 6 p.m.

Agencies assisting included Sugar Creek Fire Department, Trans Care, Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.

