Semi smashes into car on Katy Freeway, driver seriously hurt
A major crash happened overnight on the Katy Freeway caused a woman to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A major crash happened overnight on the Katy Freeway caused a woman to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s no blueprint for a team on the outskirts of national notoriety looking to break into the conversation — or at least, there wasn’t. But the Buffs may have written one.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
You won't believe the outstanding values on must-have brands like Sunday Riley, Skechers, NYDJ and Ninja — shall we go on?
Kinterra Capital, a Canadian private equity firm, has closed its $565 million debut fund dedicated to securing critical mineral assets for battery development. The influx of private capital comes amid increasing government incentives into the sourcing and production of battery materials in North America. Kinterra's oversubscribed round will target asset-level investments in North America, Western Europe and Australia over the next eight to 10 years, according to the company.
Did you know you can shop T.J.Maxx online?
Cities: Skylines II developer Colossal Order is delaying the game’s expansion roadmap. After numerous complaints about the PC game’s performance (and the delay of console versions until 2024), the team will pause rapid patches, digging instead into more time-consuming performance and bug fixes.
Adults don't mind sharing gossip — so long as little ones aren't listening.
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.
Here's how the seat design on school buses helps protect passengers — and what improvements could be made.
The Sunbird app for Android, which allows interoperability between messaging platforms like iOS, has shut down for the time being after major privacy concerns came to light. This comes after Nothing’s chat platform, which was based on Sunbird, also shut down.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
In screen recordings shared on Reddit and other online forums, users show how their screen goes blank for a short period when they click on a YouTube video before the page loads.
A lapse in coverage can have serious consequences. Here’s how to avoid a lapse in coverage – and what to do if it does happen.
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
According to the tool, called the Voicecel Test, someone classified as an incel solely on their voice is referred to as a "voicecel." The post A viral voice test claims to know if users were incels. How does it work? appeared first on In The Know.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $7!
At just over 8 inches wide, the compact cutie won't take up too much space on your counter.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
The British Library, the national library of the United Kingdom and one of the world's largest libraries, has confirmed that a ransomware attack led to the theft of internal data. In late October, the British Library first disclosed it was experiencing an unspecified cybersecurity incident that caused a “major technology outage” across its sites in London and Yorkshire, which downed its website, phone lines, and on-site services, such as visitor Wi-Fi and electronic payments. Two weeks on, and the British Library outage is still ongoing.