Semi tips over in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 S near Sidney

Nov. 22—Interstate 75 South near Sidney is back open following a Wednesday afternoon a multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic for miles on the busiest travel day of the year.

A semi overturned spilled debris over the highway during the crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. and involved four to five vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash site is near state Route 47, the exit for Sidney and Versailles.

Only one minor injury was reported in the crash and only the semi and one other vehicle had to be towed from the scene, the patrol said.

The southbound lanes were shut down for about three hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage. The right lane remains blocked.