Semi Truck Collides With Car
The collision occurred around 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of Campo Rd. and Otay Lakes Rd., Brent Pascua with Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5.
The collision occurred around 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of Campo Rd. and Otay Lakes Rd., Brent Pascua with Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5.
It was a whirlwind kind of day at Salesforce and Slack as the company learned that Slack CEO Lidiane Jones would be leaving at the end of the year to become CEO at dating app Bumble. Brent Leary, co-founder and partner at CRM Essentials, believes it will be an internal hire, or perhaps someone who left the company, and has knowledge of the culture and operations of Salesforce. With the company focusing more on AI, he thinks it could turn to an executive who can lead Slack through this major transitional period for Salesforce -- and enterprise software in general.
What impact has Movember had on prostate cancer awareness? Here's what experts say.
Chase Young said he could immediately tell the difference when he stepped in the San Francisco 49ers building.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
'It's autopilot without a mess': Avoid those too-bright bathroom breaks on mid-dream trips. Makes a great stocking stuffer!
A security researcher said he discovered millions of Chinese citizen identity numbers spilling online after an e-commerce store left its database exposed to the internet. Viktor Markopoulos, a security researcher working for CloudDefense.ai, said he found the database belonging to Zhefengle, a China-based e-commerce store for importing goods from overseas. The database contained more than 3.3 million orders spanning 2015 through 2020, Markopoulos said, but had not been protected with a password.
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tesla shares reversed earlier gains in midday trade as the electric vehicle maker revealed Giga Berlin may build its long-awaited cheap EV, while Tesla workers in Germany may be getting a raise as union pressures rise.
ChatGPT users can now make little mini-ChatGPTs for specific use cases and program them with nothing but natural language!
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
PS5 and PS4 users won't be able to post clips to X (formerly Twitter) directly from their consoles after November 13. Xbox also dropped X integration earlier this year.
The Motorola Razr+ is one of our favorite foldable phones, and an early Black Friday deal has dropped it down to a new low of $700 at Amazon.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
The answer might surprise you.
Your credit score affects whether you get approved for a personal loan – and what terms you get. Here’s what you need to know.
A Parkinson’s patient can now walk 6km (3.7 miles) thanks to an implant targeting the spinal cord. The man, 62-year-old “Marc” from Bordeaux, France, developed severe mobility impairments from the degenerative disease.
OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.