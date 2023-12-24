Semi truck collides with pickup truck on I-295 North, all lanes closed

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently working a two vehicle crash on I-295 just North of State Road 9B within Duval County.

Reports state that a Pickup truck and a tractor trailer were both traveling northbound on Interstate 295 when the two vehicles collided, causing the tractor trailer to overturn onto its right side.

The tractor trailer came to final rest on its side blocking all five lanes of travel. The pickup came to final rest on the right shoulder.

All Northbound Lanes of I-295 at E-Town Parkway along with I-295 and Phillips Highway are currently shut down due to the tractor trailer blocking all travel lanes.

One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Wrecker crews are on scene working to upright the tractor trailer and clear the roadway.

