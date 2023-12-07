Semi-truck crash blocks traffic on Highway 101 near Santa Maria

A vehicle and a semi truck collided on the Santa Maria River Bridge on Thursday afternoon, forcing emergency responders to close part of Highway 101 just south of Nipomo.

The semi truck collided with a Toyota sedan on the bridge at about 1:16 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

As of about 1:30 p.m., both the No. 1 and No. 3 northbound lanes were blocked as Cal Fire and Caltrans responded to the incident, CHP said.

Debris littered all three lanes on the highway near the scene of the collision, according to the CHP log.

As of 1:34 p.m., an ambulance and a tow truck were en route to the scene of the collision.

The crash was slowing traffic between the bridge and Donovan Road in Santa Maria, according to Caltrans’ QuickMap.