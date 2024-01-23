Semi truck crash on U.S. 20 Bypass closes eastbound lanes from Michigan to Ironwood

SOUTH BEND — The eastbound lanes of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway are currently shut down from Michigan Street to Ironwood Drive because a semi hit the guard rail at the bridge at Ironwood around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, the South Bend Police Department said in a press release issued at 4 a.m.

The towing company advised police that it will be unable to move the semi until daylight, so drivers should expect this closure on what's also known as the U.S. 20 Bypass for the next few hours and during the morning commute.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

As a general statement, South Bend Police said roads are in very poor shape this morning. Patrol officers are noting slick spots throughout the city, and people should anticipate increased stopping times on icy roads.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Truck crash closes portion of U.S. 20 Bypass for morning commute