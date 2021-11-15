Semi-truck crashes into North Santiam River from Highway 22

A semi truck wreck on Highway 22 near milepost 71 and went into the North Santiam River Monday morning.

A semi truck went off Highway 22 and crashed into the North Santiam River near milepost 71 on Monday morning.

The Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Department responded to the crash at about 7:18 a.m., according to dispatch records.

"The driver was able to exit the cab on his own accord, and made it across the swift and strong river with the help of a couple firefighters, some good samaritans, and a rope," Idanha-Detroit wrote in a Facebook post.

"He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries."

The tractor and two trailers were partially submerged in the river.

Highway 22 is not closed, but there are significant delays, said Oregon Department of Transportation spokeswoman Angelia Beers-Seyel said.

"There will be delays probably most of the day but it shouldn't be anything significant," Beers-Seyel said. "It does typically take a while to pull a truck of this size out of the river."

The truck does not appear to be a tanker, but rather a truck carrying food. A team from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is likely en route to the scene to look for spills of gas or other fluids, Beers-Seyel said.

The crash was at a slightly different location than two tanker crashes — in 2017 and 2020 — that spilled gas into the North Santiam River.

More: Recent tanker crash, fuel spill similar to one at same spot on Highway 22 three years ago

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Semi-truck crashes into North Santiam River off Highway 22