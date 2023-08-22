Semi-truck drags man in crosswalk hundreds of feet in hit-and-run, Nevada cops say

A 26-year-old died after he was hit by a semi-truck while in a crosswalk and dragged for hundreds of feet, officials told news outlets.

West Wendover police responded to reports of a man lying in the road at an on-ramp at 3:50 a.m. Aug. 21, police told ABC 4. The man was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The semi-truck driver, later identified as a 43-year-old from Minnesota, was turning left when police said he hit the man in the crosswalk, KSL reported.

The driver is accused of dragging the man “several hundred feet before stopping up on the I-80 on ramp” before fleeing, police told KUTV.

Police have not released the man’s name, according to KSL.

The driver was found near Battle Mountain, about 180 miles from the scene, and was arrested by Nevada State Police, according to KUTV.

McClatchy News reached out to Nevada State Police and West Wendover Police for more information Aug. 22 and is awaiting a response.

Police urge anyone with information to call 775-664-2930, according to ABC 4.

West Wendover is in north Nevada, about 120 miles west of Salt Lake City.

