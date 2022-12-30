Semi truck driver arrested in Fountain on suspicion of vehicular homicide

Dec. 29—The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a semi truck driver who is suspected of fatally striking a man with his truck, leaving the scene, then making a delivery before heading south on Interstate 25.

Fountain police arrested Erick Mejia, 31, on Wednesday as he drove on the interstate highway, according to a news release. Mejia, who is being held at the Arapahoe County jail, faces a felony charge of vehicular homicide, officials said.

Deputies responded to an 11:30 a.m. call at 1 Digicomm Drive in unincorporated Arapahoe County and found a 55-year-old man lying beside a white van. Officers and rescue personnel tried life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Mejia's semi had been parked next to the victim's vehicle and that he struck the man, and his van, as he drove away. Mejia then made a delivery to a nearby business and left the area, police said.

Deputies tracked the semi truck as it headed south on I-25 and officers stopped him near mile marker 125, south of Colorado Springs. He was taken to the Fountain Police Department for questioning, then turned over to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Vehicular homicide is punishable by up to six years in prison and/or up to $500,000 in fines, according to Colorado criminal statute.