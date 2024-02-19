Semi-truck driver dies after colliding with wall in Orange County, FHP says

A 32-year-old man driving a semi-truck died after colliding with a wall on Central Florida Parkway in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2023 Freightliner semi cab westbound on Central Florida Parkway approaching Rocket Boulevard around noon when he ran a stop sign at the intersection and ran off the roadway, FHP said.

The driver continued forward and hit a sign, fence and then a wall, FHP said.

The driver, from Lauderdale Lakes, died at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.