Semi-truck full of U.S. mail bursts into flames on I-15 in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck carrying U.S. mail caught fire after crashing on I-15 in Springville early Saturday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

At around 1:30 a.m., the semi-truck full of mail veered off the road to the right near 1400 North, crashing into what is called a “crash cushion,” or crash attenuator, according to Cpl. Michael Gordon, UHP.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

The crash reportedly caused the semi-truck to catch fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Springville Fire responded to the incident, fighting the fire throughout the morning as the mail continued to reignite, Gordon said.

The incident prompted road closures on I-15 at 1400 North, and two lanes are reportedly still closed at this time as crews continue to clean up debris.

No injuries occurred in the crash, according to Gordon.

No further information is available at this time.

