Semi-truck hauling frozen pizza rolls over in Washington, spills pies along interstate

A semi-truck delivering a windfall of pizza left a topping of pies along the I-90 roadside in Washington State when it crashed on Tuesday.

“Semi-truck rollover, loaded with frozen pizza,” Sgt. Greg Riddell of the Washington State Patrol wrote on social media following the wreck.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. local time in the east-central town of Ritzville, according to Spokane station KHQ. The truck’s driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

“So I have to ask the question… what happens to the pizzas?” one social media user asked on X. “Do you think they will end up in the grocery store after all?”

Another user said they got their hands on 40 of the pies and plans to donate them to a food bank. That claim could not be substantiated.

It’s not clear what kinds of pizzas were in the truck nor where they were headed. The cause of the crash is also unclear. Local media suggests icy conditions may have been a factor. Winter storms have impacted most of the nation this week including Washington.