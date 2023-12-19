Semi truck hits, kills man in Taylor County gas station parking lot

The pedestrian was walking through the parking lot of the gas station.

A 37-year-old Perry man died early Tuesday after being struck by a tractor trailer in the parking lot of a gas station on U.S. 19 in Taylor County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was walking through the Shell station's parking lot at around 4 a.m. when the semi hit him, according to an incident report.

"The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene," the FHP said. Details about what happened were unavailable.

FHP does not identify victims of traffic wrecks in news releases, with a spokesperson explaining "it is not appropriate to include the names of parties involved in a crash prior to next of kin being notified."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man dies after being struck by tractor trailer at Perry gas station