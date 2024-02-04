Semi-truck overturns, spills fuel, and shuts down part of I-44 in OKC

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A semi-truck rollover shut down a large part of I-44 earlier Sunday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near East I-44 and Pennsylvania Avenue per officials. As of 2:30 p.m., the intersection is still closed down.

It is unknown the condition of the driver.

Fuel spilled out from the truck which caused the on and off-ramps to be closed for quite some time until it could be cleaned up.

Those are all the details given for now, officials said an update will come when it reopens.

