Semi-truck repo turns into carjacking, Baymeadows massage parlor robbed in unrelated crimes

A repossession of a semi-truck on the Westside turned into a carjacking on Tuesday.

At around 12 p.m. an auto recovery company tasked with the job was able to successfully gain entrance into a semi-truck at a residence in the 4000 Lenox Ave. area. However, as the company driver drove away, the suspect armed himself with a gun and jumped into his pickup truck to begin the chase.

The suspect was able to pull in front of the semi, blocking its path. He pulled out a handgun and fired a shot in the air, forcing the driver out of the semi.

The suspect got into the tractor-trailer and drove the vehicle back to his home.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were able to bring the suspect into custody.

JSO says no one was injured during this incident.

Baymeadows armed robbery

In what JSO says is a totally separate incident, at around 3 p.m. a suspect in his mid-20s and armed with a handgun forcibly gained access inside a massage parlor at 8600 Baymeadows Rd.

The suspect, who was dressed in all black and wearing a mask, stole the owner’s purse and some sort of physical altercation ensued. The owner suffered minor injuries.

Police were able to find the suspect around a mile-and-a-half from the scene and he was taken into custody.

JSO said they were waiting on search warrants as the investigation continues.

