Semi-truck rollover blocks traffic at US 301 intersection, Florida Highway Patrol says

A semi-truck rolled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Old Tampa Road in Parrish Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP responded to the crash around 8 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website. The crash resulted in at least one injury and backed up northbound traffic near Parkwood Square and Creekside Commons, according to FHP.

FHP Southwest Florida posted to social media Friday morning that emergency crews were on site assisting with the cleanup.

As of Friday afternoon, the roadway has been cleared, according to FHP.