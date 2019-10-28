ON Semiconductor Corp.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Sunday reported a third-quarter loss of $60.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, ON Semiconductor Corp. said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.4 billion.

ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.

