BESI sees Q4 revenue drop, warns U.S. export curbs add uncertainty

By Dagmarah Mackos

(Reuters) -BE Semiconductor (BESI) forecast on Thursday a fall in quarterly revenue, as the chipmaking equipment supplier warned that U.S. export curbs to China added more uncertainty to the industry outlook.

The Dutch firm is the latest semiconductor company to give downbeat guidance amid growing concerns about weakening consumer demand for electronic devices.

BESI said it was evaluating whether its products would be subject to the sweeping new U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductors to China announced earlier this month.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment said it expected revenue to drop 15% to 25% in the fourth quarter, compared with the third-quarter figure of 168.8 million euros ($165 million).

The forecast came as the company reported third quarter orders fell 18.2% to 125.3 million euros from the prior quarter, as demand for high performance computing applications and Asian subcontractors weakened.

These were also lower compared to 2021 due to broad-based market decline, particularly in computing applications, it said.

The group reported revenues of 168.8 million euros, a 21.1% decrease from the previous quarter, at the high end of the 20-30% range forecast in July.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; editing by Josephine Mason and Uttaresh.V)