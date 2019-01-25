How BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (AMS:BESI) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (AMS:BESI) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of BESI, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on BE Semiconductor Industries here.

BESI delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 43% in the most recent year Not surprisingly, BESI outperformed its industry which returned 13%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. BESI is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that BESI manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. BESI seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.72x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ENXTAM:BESI Income Statement Export January 25th 19 More

