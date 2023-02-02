Semiconductor manufacturer expanding with Kansas taxpayer incentives. Here's what we know.

Gov. Laura Kelly speaks as Senate President Ty Masterson listens.

Kansas will pay out over $300 million in state incentives to help boost the development of a semiconductor plant near Wichita, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday, in the second megaproject to come to Kansas in the last six months.

Officials say the deal with Wichita-based company Integra Technologies, unveiled in a Statehouse news conference hours after officials signed off on the agreement in a closed-door meeting, will create upwards of 2,000 jobs.

The announcement bookends a July deal to entice Japanese firm Panasonic to build an electric vehicle plant in DeSoto, believed to be the state's largest economic development project to date.

But this project has a new element: the prospect of millions of dollars in federal funding from the CHIPS Act, which was designed to support a domestic microchip and semiconductor sector.

If those funds are not secured by October, the state can withdraw the incentives and look elsewhere.

Where will semiconductor plant be?

While the plant will be in Wichita, officials promise the economic impact will stretch across south-central Kansas

The project will entail a 1 million square foot advanced manufacturing facility, representing $1.8 billion in capital investment overall.

How many jobs will Integra create?

Officials claimed the Integra deal will create 1,994 jobs, with other positions created in construction of the facility.

Per the terms of the agreement, Integra must employ at least 1,600 full-time workers each year for a decade or risk being forced to repay a proportionate amount of the state incentives.

How much taxpayer money will Integra get?

The $304 million in state incentives will flow to Integra, in addition to possible funding from the federal government via the CHIPS Act.

The largest incentive is over $180 million in refundable tax credits stemming from the $1.8 billion capital investment.

If $1.5 billion is not invested within five years, officials said, all benefits must be paid back to the state.

How does federal CHIPS Act affect Kansas?

Inspired by the economic ripples of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting international supply chains, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August. The roughly $280 billion legislation is intended to help onshore microchip manufacturing and other semiconductor work.

The law provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development. That includes $39 billion specifically for manufacturing incentives. Semiconductor manufacturing would be eligible for a 25% investment tax credit for capital expenses.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials have said the application for private businesses seeking to take advantage of tax credits and other incentives will open in February and the federal government is seeking to have a decision on where the dollars will go by July, an abnormally compressed timeframe. State incentives are expected to be a necessary part of a successful application.

What are megaprojects and APEX?

The Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion, or APEX, was passed in 2022 as SB 347 at the urging of the Kelly administration and buy-in from both Republican and Democratic legislative leadership. But opposition from skeptical lawmakers was also bipartisan.

The legislation was hurriedly ushered through the Legislature amid secretive talks that were eventually successful in luring Panasonic to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Kansas.

The law provides state economic development incentives for megaprojects in certain industries where a firm pledges to invest at least $1 billion.

The centerpiece of the law is a a refundable 15% tax credit on the entire investment a company makes in Kansas of over $1 billion within a five-year period.

Moreover, between 7.5% and 10% of payroll costs may be refunded for the first decade of the project and a company can also see a set amount of training and relocation expenses reimbursed per year, for up to five years.

In the wake of the Panasonic deal, some have argued the state should be reticent before moving forward with another large scale project.

While Kansas has a $2 billion-plus budget surplus, many lawmakers were hoping to use that money for tax cuts and other projects.

"We have not written the checks for this first project, and they're starting the second one without even knowing that it works," Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, said. "It just doesn't make sense."

