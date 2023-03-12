ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shareholders have earned a 76% CAGR over the last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One bright shining star stock has been ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), which is 441% higher than three years ago. On top of that, the share price is up 10% in about a quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, ON Semiconductor achieved compound earnings per share growth of 104% per year. The average annual share price increase of 76% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how ON Semiconductor has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ON Semiconductor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 25% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Is ON Semiconductor cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

