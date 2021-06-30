Semiconductor shortage is wake-up call, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gina Raimondo
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. (Oliver Contreras/Washington Post/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Nine months ago, Gina Raimondo, then the Rhode Island governor, was in Providence fighting with the state’s teachers' unions to open its public schools. She succeeded. Schools opened for in-person instruction, even as they remained closed in many other blue states through 2020, into 2021.

Today, Raimondo is in Washington, D.C. Having been confirmed in early March as the commerce secretary, she is working to open semiconductor factories in the United States. A recent global shortage of semiconductors — tiny chips that serve key components in virtually all electronic equipment — has crippled broad swaths of the American economy, the automotive sector in particular.

Schools and semiconductors may have little in common, but Raimondo has a practical, gotta-get-it-done approach suited to both issues. Last fall, she cited science to rebut the unions’ arguments in favor of remote learning. Those arguments won in many parts of California and New York, and relegated children to months of remote learning.

Not in Rhode Island, whose liberalism is more hard-bitten and practical than that of its wealthier competitors. Donald Trump didn’t win the state in either 2016 or 2020, but he nevertheless has loyal (if limited) support in a state with a proud past in manufacturing and an uncertain future in the 21st century economy.

"We have to get it done right — and quickly," Raimondo told Yahoo News earlier this week. “We want these companies to be making this stuff in America."

President Biden wants to invest $52 billion to bring semiconductor production back to the United States from East Asia, where it fled along with so much other industry. In 1990, 37 percent of the world’s semiconductors were made in the United States; today, only 12 percent are. Global demand caught manufacturers off guard, leading to recent shortages that observers say could last until the end of 2021.

Joe Biden
President Biden holds a semiconductor at the White House in February. (Doug Mills/New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“In search of cheap labor, we offshored so much manufacturing,” said Raimondo. “And now we wake up one day, vulnerable, because we don't make this stuff in America."

The most sophisticated chips are made almost entirely in Taiwan. China is also investing heavily, as perhaps only a centrally planned economy can do.

“We recognize that we are never going to out-China China," a person involved in the semiconductor industry told Yahoo News, speaking on the condition that his name not be used. The industry goal is to increase capacity in the United States enough to lessen impacts of global supply chain disruptions like the one now taking place.

The Semiconductor Industry Association estimates that $52 billion in federal incentives and research initiatives would lead to the creation of 19 factories and as many as 42,000 jobs, adding $24.6 billion annually to the American economy.

Raimondo is at the center of the fight, which became more complex this week. Earlier this month, the Senate appropriated $52 billion for the semiconductor industry in a bill passed last month intended to make the U.S. more competitive with China in the technology sector.

The House passed its own version of a science funding bill this week, without the $52 billion the Senate had allotted. The two chambers will engage in deliberations on semiconductor funding and other issues.

“I am not that worried about it,” a Senate aide involved in the issue told Yahoo News, speaking on the condition of anonymity. He said House Democrats had made clear that their science-related funding priorities were different. Negotiations were always expected, the aide said, describing those forthcoming talks as “a pretty normal process."

Pete Buttigieg and Gina Raimondo
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

New to Washington, Raimondo doesn’t have many existing relationships with Democrats on Capitol Hill. In addition to the microchip issue, she has been tasked with pushing for the president’s infrastructure plan, one of two Harvard-educated Rhodes Scholars involved in the effort (the other is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg).

Raimondo and Biden weren’t close before he asked her to join his Cabinet, but both come from working-class Catholic families rooted in Northeastern states somewhat removed from the region’s centers of power. The daughter of a watchmaker, Raimondo knows the promise of well-paying factory jobs, especially those that don’t require advanced degrees.

But there are challenges too. Rhode Island has the highest bladder cancer rate in the nation, an abnormally high incidence that many epidemiologists believe is related to the state’s legacy of manufacturing.

Semiconductor manufacturing uses a bevy of chemical solvents and metals, and semiconductor “clean rooms” where women work have given rise to troubling clusters of birth defects, miscarriages and breast cancers.

“Technology has improved substantially,” Raimondo said. Both she and the Semiconductor Industry Association argue that it will be up to semiconductor companies to make the case to the federal government that they’re deserving of some share of the $52 billion, should that funding become reality.

“The companies will have to be committed to ensuring that they have good labor practices, good health and safety practices and good environmental practices,” Raimondo told Yahoo News.

Even if the sector is critical, progressives will be on alert to anything that looks like a corporate giveaway. "There will be strings attached,” the secretary said bluntly. “We are going to hold employers to standards.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California developers want to build a city in the wildlands. It could all go up in flames

    Tejon Ranch Company says its plan to build 20,000 homes would help the housing crisis. Experts warn it could put people in danger The proposed site of Centennial, a mixed-use planned community at Tejon Ranch. Photograph: Philip Cheung/The Guardian About an hour’s drive north of Los Angeles lies one of the last remaining pieces of the truly wild, wild west. The 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch is dotted with centuries-old native oaks. Endangered mountain lions roam the grounds, and California condors soa

  • Top Republicans press IRS after Christian group rejected for nonprofit status

    Republican lawmakers are demanding answers from the IRS after it appeared to disqualify a Christian group for tax-exempt status over its biblical teachings.

  • WH aims to help consumers with order on big business regs

    The Biden administration is preparing an executive order to improve opportunities for consumers and small businesses by stepping up oversight of areas of the economy that are dominated by a select few companies, such as meatpacking and internet service providers. The order has yet to be finalized, but the overarching goal is to promote a sense of competition that the administration believes is central to capitalism, said a person familiar with the order who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss its details. The order reflects concern that the concentration of power causes higher prices and poorer quality services.

  • Munger Calls Robinhood a ‘Gambling Parlor’ in CNBC Interview

    (Bloomberg) -- Charlie Munger is not shy about his thoughts on Robinhood.In an interview with CNBC that aired Tuesday, Munger, 97, continued a spat between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. executives and the trading platform, saying the company is “beneath contempt,” according to a transcript of the interview, which also featured Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett.Robinhood is a “gambling parlor masquerading as a respectable business,” Munger added.Buffett was quick to pile on, saying the c

  • China manufacturing slows as supply shortages roil Asia industry

    The chip supply crunch has hammered other manufacturing powerhouses in Asia. Industrial output in Japan and South Korea slumped in May from the previous month as auto production declined due to semiconductor shortages, adding to concerns of flagging momentum in their respective economies. China's June official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

  • NSA denies Tucker Carlson's claim that it's out to get him

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to insist Tuesday that the National Security Agency had spied on his email and text communications and planned to leak sensitive information in an effort to "take this show off the air."

  • Rare ocelot kitten spotted in Texas wild is one of about 80 that survive, experts say

    The kitten is evidence of an ocelot “baby boom” happening in a South Texas wildlife refuge.

  • 25 of the Most Luxurious Yachts in the World

    As you might imagine, the largest yachts in the world are in a league of their own, so much so that they are deemed “superyachts.” Although there is no one definition for making a yacht a “super” one, Worth Avenue Yachts says superyachts are often defined as longer than 78 feet and offer the epitome of luxury and glamour, from oversize guest suites to over-the-top amenities. SuperYachts released their predictions for the Top 100 largest superyachts in the world earlier this year, with the in-process REV currently anticipated to be the largest yacht in the world upon completion in 2021, but little yet is known about its features.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Main Trend Up, Minor Trend Down; Taking Out $73.70 Signals Resumption of Uptrend

    The direction of the September WTI crude oil futures contract into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $72.49.

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job

    A former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information, according to her attorney. Since early 2019, Katie Arrington has been working as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office at the Defense Department, overseeing a cybersecurity initiative.

  • Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

    President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.

  • Report: Grand jury returns criminal indictments against Trump Organization, its CFO

    Report: Grand jury returns criminal indictments against Trump Organization, its CFO

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan on party's birthday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for the island, taking a tough line on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party. China considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, and under Xi has stepped up efforts to assert its sovereignty claims, including regularly sending fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in an address from Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

  • DeSantis’ veto stuns Republican sponsors of bill promoting civic literacy in students

    Last week, high school students in the Civic Fellows Program at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus were welcomed with a brief video message from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Kim Jong-un: North Korea sees 'grave incident’ after Covid lapses

    Kim Jong-un has berated top officials in a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in the country.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • ‘Not a healthy environment’: Kamala Harris’ office rife with dissent

    There is dysfunction inside the VP’s office, aides and administration officials say. And it’s emanating from the top.