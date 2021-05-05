- By GF Value





The stock of ON Semiconductor (NAS:ON, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.25 per share and the market cap of $15.6 billion, ON Semiconductor stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for ON Semiconductor is shown in the chart below.





ON Semiconductor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because ON Semiconductor is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.44% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. ON Semiconductor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is worse than 85% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of ON Semiconductor at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ON Semiconductor is fair. This is the debt and cash of ON Semiconductor over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. ON Semiconductor has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.3 billion and earnings of $0.557 a share. Its operating margin is 7.90%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of ON Semiconductor is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ON Semiconductor over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ON Semiconductor is -1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.4%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, ON Semiconductor's return on invested capital is 8.51, and its cost of capital is 12.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ON Semiconductor is shown below:

In short, the stock of ON Semiconductor (NAS:ON, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ON Semiconductor stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

