Is SemiLEDs Corporation's (NASDAQ:LEDS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Trung Doan became the CEO of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) in 2005. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Trung Doan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, SemiLEDs Corporation has a market capitalization of US$9.4m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$304k. (This is based on the year to August 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth US$304k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$473k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Trung Doan is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at SemiLEDs has changed over time.

Is SemiLEDs Corporation Growing?

SemiLEDs Corporation has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 74% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -22% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SemiLEDs Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 59% over three years, many shareholders in SemiLEDs Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It appears that SemiLEDs Corporation remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. We're not critical of the remuneration Trung Doan receives, but it would be good to see improved returns to shareholders before the remuneration grows too much.

In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling SemiLEDs (free visualization of insider trades).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than SemiLEDs, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

