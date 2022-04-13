🌱 Seminar On Hiring A Contractor + Pinellas COVID After-Action Report

Good day, neighbors! Kristen here with the latest issue of the Dunedin Daily.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Dunedin:

Dunedin Parks & Recreation will offer a free seminar on "Hiring a Contractor" on April 19 at 10:00 AM in the Hale Senior Activity Center. The seminar will be presented by members of Pinellas County Consumer Protection. Whether you're doing a big renovation project or just some much-needed repairs, finding the righhttps://original.newsbreak.com...t contractor can be tough. Pinellas County Consumer Protection will tell you what steps you should take before hiring someone! (Dunedin Patch) After eight months of conflict, the Pinellas County School Board approved a contract on Tuesday providing an average raise of 3.25 percent for all instructional staff, retroactive to July 1.The deal, which the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association approved on March 31, also covers employees’ share of increased health insurance premiums and rising state pension contributions. It additionally provides teachers with 15 extra hours of paid professional development and allows teachers to get fully paid for any unused sick time after 25 years of service rather than 30 years. (Tampa Bay Times - Subscription Required) Pinellas County has released a COVID-19 after-action report outlining the county's response to the pandemic and highlights lessons learned for future disaster response efforts. County staff, partner agencies, and businesses all found creative ways to help throughout the pandemic, the report notes. Additionally, partnerships during the pandemic led to the County’s formation of the first Pinellas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD), a group of more than 80 faith- and community-based organizations that are invested in helping the community prepare for and recover from disasters. However, the report emphasizes that more volunteers are needed for disasters, especially as hurricane season approaches. Read the full article to learn how to get a copy of the county's after-action report. (Newsbreak)

It takes a Superman to “play” a Super Woman Mayor! No one can replace Julie Ward Bujalski, Mayor of Dunedin, but actor Dean Cain is having fun playing the Mayor of Dunedin in an upcoming family movie currently being filmed downtown. Check out a photo of them meeting in the mayor's office! (Facebook)

Did you know that Dunedin is the Home City of the Florida Gulf Coast Hope Spot? A hope spot is a special place that is critical to the health of our global oceans. As Dunedin is a coastal city, the community is stepping forward to take action in protecting the countless species that inhabit the Florida Gulf Coast Hope Spot. Learn more on the Blue-Green Connections website! (Facebook | Blue Green Connections)

Beach Island Brewery is officially being welcomed to Dunedin this Thursday, April 14, at 4:00 PM with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Join the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce at Beach Island Brewery for the ceremony followed by live music by Grateful Dave and awesome craft beers! (Facebook)

The Dunedin History Museum and the Dunedin Public Library will host a presentation on the African Roots of Southern Cooking on May 6 at 6:00 PM. The presentation will be given by author and Executive Director of the Blanchard House Museum, Dr. Martha Bireda, in the library. This is a free event, however, those interested must RSVP on the museum's website. (Facebook | RSVP)

REMINDER: Don't forget to register for the Salty Paws Easter event which will allow you to get photos of your pets with the Easter bunny! Timeslots are available on April 16 between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. They're asking for a minimum $5 cash donation for photos which will benefit the Be Like Josh Foundation. (Facebook | Registration)

See how Dunedin is showing support for Ukraine with blue and yellow umbrellas on Douglas Avenue! (Facebook)

