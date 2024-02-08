Seminole asks: What services do low-income families need?

Seminole County is asking for the public’s help in identifying the needs of low-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet, and those who earn below the poverty limit of about $30,000 a year for a family of four.

Residents are encouraged to fill out a community needs assessment survey on Seminole County’s website at fhcconnect.org/engage-seminole-cna-csbg by Feb. 19. The survey is open to anyone regardless of income, including individuals, business owners, healthcare providers and landlords.

Respondents will be asked what they consider to be the greatest anti-poverty service need in Seminole, and how to reduce poverty. It also asks to list the top five “economic assistance needs to support economic vitality in Seminole County,” and which areas of the county are most affected by gaps in providing social service needs.

Information gathered from the survey will help direct federal and state funding Seminole receives to county programs and organizations that help low-income residents and families.

It also will provide county officials with data regarding housing, homelessness, food availability, jobs and the economy in the region.

The Florida Department of Commerce requires Seminole to conduct a community needs assessment every three years to ascertain that the services the county provides are what low-income residents need.

Three years ago, the needs of low-income individuals were related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as food assistance programs.

County officials now say those needs have expanded to include government services that help those with low incomes or living in poverty to find affordable housing, and assistance with mental health and drug addiction.

