Seminole County Animal Services launches new pet adoption program for veterans

Seminole County Animal Services is now offering a new pet adoption program specifically for military veterans.

They’ve partnered up with non-profit organization Pets for Patriots, which works to encourage veterans to adopt overlooked shelter animals.

Through the partnership, Seminole County Animal Services will offer free pet adoptions through February to veterans who choose to adopt dogs or cats that are eligible for the Pets for Patriots program.

Eligible animals include dogs or cats that are at least two years of age, have special needs, or those that have been in the shelter for at least six months. Any dog that weighs more than 40 pounds at adoption will also qualify.

Interested veterans must first apply for approval with Pets for Patriots online here.

Some documentation of eligibility will be required.

Active Duty applicants should have a copy of their current original orders or a talent profile, formerly referred to as an Enlisted Record Brief, reflecting their full or current active duty service history.

A Career Data Brief will be accepted for members of the Air Force. Marines can offer their Basic Individual Record reflecting their service history. Navy veterans can present their Electronic Service Record or Navy Standard Integrated Personnel Systems (NSIPS) record reflecting their active duty service history.

If none of those are available, Pets for Patriots will accept a statement of service from a commanding officer that includes the applicant’s name, active duty entry date, duration of any time lost, and the name of the command providing the information. It must be signed and dated on command letterhead within 30 days of application.

To see a full list of requirements, including those for retired veterans as well as National Guard and Reserves members, click here.

Applicants must also maintain an “honorable” service character. Veterans who have been dishonorably discharged and those who are convicted felons are not eligible.

Anyone convicted of a sexual offense and/or animal mistreatment, abuse, neglect, or cruelty of any kind is also automatically ineligible.

Once the application is submitted, approval will take no more than two business days, after which qualifying veterans will be able to collect their new pet from Seminole County Animal Services.

Once approved, the participating veterans will be eligible for discounts on pet care and other pet products, including pre-adoption counseling and post-adoption follow-ups through Pets for Patriots.

