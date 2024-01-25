Seminole County deputy keeps job after getting caught drunk driving
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
Jim Harbaugh has made his decision.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Ditch the extra layers of cloths and get one of these electric space heaters from Walmart instead, now up to 58% off.
The biggest news stories this morning: Nintendo honors Princess Peach with a pair of pastel pink Joy-Cons, Google’s next Chrome update adds three new generative AI features, The OnePlus 12 will cost $799.
Spotify will go through massive changes when the European Union's Digital Markets Act goes into full effect on March 7.
The first at-home test for chlamydia and gonorrhea was recently approved by the FDA. Here's what you need to know about testing for STIs at home.
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
Riot Games is laying off about 530 employees, which represents 11% of its workforce, the Tencent-owned company announced on Monday. The League of Legends maker is also sunsetting its five-year-old publishing group, Riot Forge. Riot Games wrote two posts about the changes, addressing the affected employees in one and its players in another.
The autonomous mobile robot brought blueprints into the real world by drawing chalk outlines on the site’s floors, thus eliminating much of the guess work in a job you really don't want to guess at. As was the case with its predecessor, FieldPrinter 2 sports a big pair of friendly eyes -- personification is a surprisingly effective way to integrate automation into the workplace. Today’s news also marks the arrival of FieldPrint Platform, which is centered around BIM-to-field -- that’s effectively bringing digital information into real-world construction sites.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
Said a fan: 'I thought I would have to get my car detailed professionally in order to clean the vents and other crevices — wrong!'
TikTok is the latest tech company to mount another round of layoffs in an increasingly bleak January. According to NPR, which broke the news, TikTok cut about 60 jobs, mostly in sales and advertising. TikTok did not respond to our request for comment before publication.
Silverfort, the Israeli/U.S. startup, takes an all-in view when it comes to identity security in an organization. All that has caught the eye of investors, and now, Silverfort has raised $116 million to expand at a what reliable sources tell me is "around" a $1 billion valuation. "We believe we can actually be that focused identity security layer that covers all the silos," CEO and co-founder Hed Kovetz said in an interview.
Framework has achieved a remarkable feat by building a gaming laptop where you can replace practically every component. It’s a dream for gadget geeks, it’s just a shame it’s not a great gaming laptop.
Alphabet has laid off dozens of workers from its X moonshot lab in its latest round of downsizing.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
It's comfy and flattering for all figures, and it's deeply discounted — for now.
Shamba Pride has since 2016 worked to enhance last-mile distribution for farm inputs and tackle price exploitation and quality issues for farmers through its merchant network dubbed digishops. The agtech has, so far, built a network of 2,700 merchants (agro-dealers) extending across 24 counties in Kenya, which represents just over half of the country. Its Kenya growth, which also includes the expansion of its franchise network, will be fueled by a $3.7 million debt-equity pre-series A funding the company has secured from the EU agriculture financing initiative EDFI AgriFI and Seedstars Africa Ventures (SAV).