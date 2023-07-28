Seminole County detective helped people traveling to meet minors for sex evade cops, Sheriff’s Office says

A detective with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is facing more than a dozen felony charges for tipping off people traveling to have sex with minors, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in an email press release.

On Thursday, Jose Tirado, a detective assigned to the SCSO Crimes Against Children Unit, was arrested for multiple counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information and unlawful use of a computer, network or electronic device resulting in the interruption or impairment of government operation.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators discovered Tirado covertly contacted suspects to warn them that they were involved in an undercover operation and began a criminal investigation into Tirado in April.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tirado would warn suspects that the minors they were traveling to meet for sex were detectives using undercover personas, allowing suspects to avoid arrest.

The release did not clarify if the suspects were eventually arrested, or how many suspects Tirado allegedly warned.

Tirado was suspended on April 21, after 13 years of employment with the Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Crimes Against Unit as a detective in 2015, according to the release.

In the position his duties included investigating allegations of criminal child abuse and abandonment, investigating allegations of sexual based offenses against minors and apprehending those individuals who would travel to meet a minor for the purposes of sexual activity.

Kim Cannaday, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of terminating Tirado’s position. Before it is finalized Tirado is entitled to a meeting with the Sheriff to discuss the foregoing violations and proposed discipline, she said in an email to the Orlando Sentinel.

Criminal and administrative investigations into Tirado are ongoing.

Story continues

On Thursday, Tirado was booked in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a $65,000 bond and placed on a monitoring system.

The Sheriff’s Office did not share Tirado’s mugshot citing Florida law that exempts photos of law enforcement from public release.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Tirado was responsible for “protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, and the actions [Tirado] are alleged to have committed instead aided those who would seek to victimize children by allowing them to avoid arrest and prosecution.”

The 18th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com