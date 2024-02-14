Seminole County Fire, Sheriff’s Office train with U.S. Navy

The Seminole County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office worked with the U.S. Navy Wednesday as part of Daytona Beach Navy Week.

Navy Week allows not only the Navy, but also the fire department and sheriff’s office, to get hands on experience with how the other trains. This is just one of 15 Navy Weeks scheduled for this year.

“We’re going to compare and contrast our strategies with those of Seminole County,” Alex Silberstein, an ND2 in the U.S. Navy said. “Hopefully learn from each other, share knowledge, and gain wisdom on the job and build a relationship.

Silberstein said the program is designed to show people around the world and around the clock why the Navy is vital to protecting communities.

“It’s nice to come down to a place where we don’t really have that large of a presence, specifically in Orlando, and show what we’re all about,” Silberstein said.

During Wednesday’s Navy Week exercises, those in the Navy trained like firefighters. They repelled down buildings and worked on vehicle extrications. In turn, the first responders checked out Navy robots and drones.

“We hope to pull something from them and hopefully they’ll pull something from us,” Matt Kinley, the Seminole County Fire Chief said.

Chief Kinley said not only is this a learning opportunity but also a chance to recruit.

“It just translates really well,” Chief Kinley said. “You’re out to save the public and protect the public. The way we’re structured. It really is a seamless transition for them.”

Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people which is about half the U.S. population.

It’s a transition some Seminole County fire fighters have already taken advantage of. There are 505 fire fighters working for Seminole County. 55 of them have military experience.

Navy week exercises will take place in Central Florida through February 18th.

