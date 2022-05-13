Seminole County firefighter identified as gunman in Titusville murder-suicide

Titusville police identified the man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday.

Officers said they found Haley Friedel, 24, of Titusville, in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed that DePietro worked for the department since October 2018 and served on a specialized team that focuses on hazardous materials and technical rescue. Parrish Medical Center confirmed to Channel 9 that Friedel worked as a graduate nurse at the hospital.

Investigators said they believe DePietro arrived at Friedel’s home on Lakeview Hills Avenue and parked behind her vehicle before walking up and firing multiple gunshots into the driver’s side window, killing her.

They said he then immediately turned the gun on himself and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators said the pair knew each other, but have not clarified how. A woman who identified herself as one of Fridel’s relatives said the 24-year-old was not in a relationship with DePietro at the time of her death.

Seminole County Fire Department Chief Matt Kinley said DePietro was in good standing throughout his time with the department.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for the family of Haley Friedel and the family of Greg DePietro,” Kinley said in a statement. “All the men and women in our Fire Department mourn the losses of these two individuals during this difficult time. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we are respecting the privacy of the families and must defer any further comment or information on this case to the Titusville Police Department.”

