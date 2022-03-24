Seminole County foster parent indicted for child exploitation, DOJ says

A Central Florida foster parent was indicted on child exploitation charges and attempted production of child sex abuse images.

A federal grand jury returned charges for Sanford resident Justin Dwayne Johnson, 47, on Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Justice. He faces 12 counts for production or attempted production of child sex abuse images/videos and one count of possession for those materials.

In January, Seminole County Child Protection Services started an investigation into Johnson after being alerted he was secretly recording his foster children. Officials found sexual images and videos depicting minors, including several in his care, recorded in his home, the DOJ reported. FBI agents identified at least 12 child victims under Johnson’s care or children with access to his home.

His cellphone also contained other visual depictions of sexually abused children.

Johnson faces a mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in prison for each count, and a potential life term of supervised release.