Seminole County high school teacher arrested for battery, molesting a minor, deputies say

A Winter Springs High School teacher was arrested Wednesday for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, according to deputies.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Lucas Cridlebaugh, 25, of Sanford on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

On Monday, the mother of victim, contacted deputies after she learned that Cridlebaugh exchanged sexually explicit messages with her daughter, a Winter Springs High School student, over the spring and early summer of 2023.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Cridlebaugh also had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on several occasions on the school campus.

Detectives questioned Cridlebaugh, who cooperated with the investigation and based on his statements and the evidence he was arrested booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bond.

Seminole County Public Schools released a statement saying that Cridlebaugh, a Social Studies teacher, was immediately placed on administrative leave and this incident was reported to the Department of Family and Children Services and Law Enforcement per our operating procedures.

“Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools,” according to the SCPS release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and detectives are asking anyone who has had a similar incident involving Cridlebaugh to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office 407-665-6650.

