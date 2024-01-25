Seminole County looks to add more than 100 parking spots for truck drivers along I-4 corridor

Seminole County officials are working to provide more parking for truck drivers along the Interstate 4 corridor.

The county plans to build a truck parking facility right up the street from the Central Florida Zoo.

If approved, the parking lot would be near the U-S 17-92 interchange and would add 131 new parking spots for trucks.

Read: DeBary breaks ground on its downtown, Main Street corridor

The truck stop would fulfill a big need for parking along the I-4 corridor.

Federal law says after driving 11 hours straight, truckers are required to rest for 10 hours before driving again.

Read: Developer partners with The Villages on massive industrial land buy

The Florida Department of Transportation also plans to build stops along the approximately 75-mile stretch between Volusia and Osceola counties.

According to experts, there are currently 36 parking spaces, and the area needs 481 spaces to meet current demand.

Read: Cold-stressed manatee rescued from Florida water

The current land would encompass 17.3 acres and include 131 parking spaces and would cost about $50 million to build.

The design stage is currently underway, but once it’s funded, construction could start in 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.