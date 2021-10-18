Seminole County man gets 60 years for recording sexual abuse of child

A federal court sentenced a Seminole County man to 60 years in prison for producing sexual abuse images and videos with a minor child, according to the Department of Justice.

Mikel Wayne Nunnally, 44, of Longwood, received the prison sentence Monday from U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron as well as a lifetime of supervised release and requirement he register as a sex offender.

Nunnally had pleaded guilty on April 29, 2021 to charges stemming from several videos made between 2018 and 2020 that depicted a minor child engaging in sexually explicit actions including some with Nunnally shown sexually abusing the child victim, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.

Those images and videos were distributed over the internet including to an undercover law enforcement officer, the release said.

According to court records, Nunnally told the undercover officer that he sometimes gave the child pain pills mixed with sleeping pills ahead of the molestation, the DOJ said.

An ensuring FBI investigation led to Nunnally telling authorities he had been filming the abuse for four or five years, the DOJ said.

The FBI found 79 videos and 12 images of sexual abuse of children on Nunnally’s electronic devices, including some depicting sadistic abuse, bondage and torture of child victims, the DOJ said.