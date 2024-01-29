Seminole County man turns $50 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Seminole County is a millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game form the Florida Lottery.

Antonio Redden claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket from Kevin’s Corner Store, located 2001 South French Avenue, in Sanford.

The 56-year-old chose to receive is winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million, as well as more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games shave generated more than $18.39 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $91.2 billion in prizes and made more than 3,800 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

