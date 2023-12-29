Seminole County, others activate emergency plans for the homeless over cold NYE weekend

Inside a warehouse in Sanford, emergency workers packed a trailer Friday with blankets, ready-meals and other supplies, preparing to house people escaping the elements.

It’s part of Seminole County’s emergency plan, activated as forecasters predict temperatures dipping below the 40s in the last weekend of 2023. Officials, led by the county’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris, are working with dozens of nonprofits, to accommodate people with no place else to go ahead of the cold weather.

Among the nonprofits is Rescue Outreach Mission, operator of the only emergency homeless shelter in Seminole, which is stockpiling extra blankets and cots to supplement the 130 beds it already has for those in need. Other organizations, like the Coalition For The Homeless, will receive self-heating meals and additional supplies.

Harris said the county will quickly designate a temporary weekend shelter for the homeless in the event the Rescue Mission Outreach facility exceeds capacity.

“An emergency shelter will be based on where the situation occurs,” Harris told reporters. “We work with over 42 faith organizations and nonprofits to identify locations where (people) can be housed. We have two or three that are on standby over the weekend in the event that we have to open them up.”

Twenty-nine children are currently housed at Rescue Outreach Mission ahead of the nippy days ahead, said Chris Ham, the organization’s CEO. With an average of 100 people staying there every day, the shelter seeks to transition people into more stable housing.

Rescue Outreach Mission has expanded its staff in recent years from seven employees to 22 who are ready to take on the expected weekend demand.

“We believe that everyone should be treated with respect, compassion and dignity,” Ham said.

Seminole County is just one of several in Central Florida readying for the coming weather. Volusia County will open emergency shelters on Friday and Saturday, with Neighborhood Center’s The Bridge opening in DeLand and shelters operated by Halifax Urban Ministries in New Smyrna Beach.

Orange and Osceola counties have not announced similar emergency plans ahead of the weekend.

Harris said Seminole will not provide warming centers during the day, as the weather is expected to be more tolerable than after dark. But that could change if it gets colder in the coming weeks.