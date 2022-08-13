Seminole County student arrested after kneeing SRO in groin, deputies say

A middle school student has been arrested on charges of battery, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

According to the arrest report, the student is accused of kneeing a school resource officer in the groin.

Investigators said the incident happened Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary.

Police said the student got into a fight with another student and refused commands.

The officer then wrestled the student to the ground and handcuffed them.

Deputies said the student was cleared for injuries and taken to a juvenile assessment center.

