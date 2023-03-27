Seminole County teacher accused of trafficking fentanyl, police say

A Seminole County school teacher is on administrative leave and under investigation, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers said Shavon Pearson was arrested Saturday.

According to jail records, Pearson was arrested on a fentanyl trafficking charge.

Pearson has since bonded out of jail.

Pearson worked as an instructional coach at the Seminole High 9th Grade Center.

Police said they responded to 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a woman driving a car and pointing a firearm at someone.

Officers said they pulled over Pearson in the area of Academy and Carver avenues.

Police said they observed a “suspected cannabis blunt” in the center console of the vehicle.

A search of the car revealed eight grams of Fentanyl, a loaded 9mm handgun, and one gram of cannabis, officers said.

“Seminole County Public Schools is working closely with law enforcement on this investigation, and confirmed that Ms. Pearson was immediately placed on administrative leave once they were notified of the arrest,” said Katherine Crnkovich with Seminole County Public Schools.

