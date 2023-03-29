Seminole County toddler still missing after mother arrested in North Carolina, police say

Oaklee Snow, of Cromwell, Okla., is described as weighing 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to her father, Zac Snow, she was last seen on January 19. It is believed she made her way to Indianapolis with her mother, Madison Marshall.

CROMWELL ― Authorities are still searching for a missing Seminole County 2-year-old after her mother was arrested in North Carolina.

Officials say Oaklee Mae Snow, of Cromwell, was last seen on Feb. 9. She stands about 2 feet tall, has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs about 40 pounds. Authorities believe her mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, took Oaklee to Indianapolis on Jan. 19, and that Marshall's boyfriend, 25-year-old Roan Waters, was traveling with them.

Zac Snow, the child's father, told officials Marshall also took Oaklee's 7-month-old brother, Colton Snow, but Child Protective Services found him abandoned in Indianapolis and returned him to his father.

Snow said Marshall may have taken Oaklee to an Indiana hospital for a medical emergency, but family and friends told officials no hospital they've contacted in the state showed any record of her.

“We have no knowledge of where she's at," J.T. Palmer, an investigator with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, told K-FOR Tuesday. "We just know that she did not make it to the hospital that night."

Working with the FBI, detectives arrested Marshall in southern Harnett County, North Carolina, last Thursday, after the Harnett County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip. She was booked into the Harnett County Detention Center as a fugitive with a secured $80,000 bond and is awaiting extradition.

Authorities also arrested Waters on Feb. 27 at a hotel in Arapahoe County, Colorado. He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a fugitive of justice felony charge with a $10,000 bond. He also faces child abuse and domestic assault charges in a 2022 Okfuskee County case.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment on the case, but the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it is forwarding all tips to the agency.

People with any information on the case are encouraged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Tips can also be submitted to 222.CrimeTips.org or via a mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

