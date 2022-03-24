Seminole deputies investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man at Islamic center

Seminole County deputies are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man whose body was found Thursday morning at the Husseini Islamic Center near Sanford, the agency said.

The man was found dead on the property at Hester Avenue around 8:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a 2006 blue Chrysler Town & Country van with license plate KDZA39, deputies said.

“Should be considered dangerous, do not approach,” the agency said. “Anyone who sees this vehicle should immediately call 911.”

Anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s apprehension is eligible for up to a $10,000 reward from Crimeline, SCSO said.

This story is developing. Check here for updates.

