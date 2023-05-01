Seminole Heights serial killings ends in guilty plea, 4 life sentences

TAMPA — Howell Donaldson III admitted Monday morning that he shot and killed four people in 2017 in southeast Seminole Heights, a surprise development that brought an abrupt end to one of Tampa’s most extraordinary and notorious criminal cases.

Donaldson pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors that allowed him avoid a possible death penalty and instead receive four consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lawyers for the state and Donaldson’s defense publicly announced the deal in court Monday morning. It happened in what was scheduled to be a hearing on a recent defense request to throw out much of the key evidence in the case.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Samantha Ward accepted Donaldson’s plea and imposed the four life sentences.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times that the defense approached her office 2 ½ weeks ago with an offer to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

She said her office had no qualms about proceeding to trial. Jury selection was set to begin in August, with testimony and arguments expected to last through October. She said their case was “very strong” and that they were prepared to continue their pursuit of capital punishment.

But it was the prevailing desire of the victims’ families for the long-running case to be done, Lopez said.

“They are mentally drained and exhausted,” she said. “I’ve met with them. I’ve spoken with them. If they had said no, we wouldn’t be here.”

As the hearing started, Holt mentioned to the judge that Donaldson had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, a mental illness marked by hallucinations and delusions. He stood wearing a red jail uniform, chains at his wrists and ankles. His defense team stood at his side.

Ward asked Donaldson a series of standard questions designed to ensure he understood his guilty plea and its consequences.

“In reality, as we stand here today, there is no way that you’re leaving Florida State Prison,” Ward said. “Do you understand that?”

Story continues

“I understand,” Donaldson said.

Attendees at Monday’s hearing included former Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan and families of the victims.

As Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon read a statement of facts about each of the crimes, several people in the courtroom gallery began to gasp and sob.

The random spree of shootings began Oct. 9, 2017.

Benjamin Mitchell, 22, an amateur rapper and college student studying business and philosophy, went out that night to catch a Hartline bus. He was on his way IKEA, to visit a girl he liked who worked there.

As Mitchell waited at the bus stop near N 15th Street and E Frierson Avenue, someone walked up and shot him four times. Security cameras at a nearby home recorded images of a tall, slender person wearing a hooded shirt and fiddling with cell phone while walking east, then darting west moments after the shooting.

Two nights later, Monica Hoffa, 32, who worked as a waitress, left her home on E Ellicott Street on her way to meet up with a friend. Neighbors near N 11th Street and E Orleans Avenue reported hearing gunshots.

Two days later, a landscaper hired to clear on overgrown lot found Hoffa’s body lying in the tall grass near where the gunshots had been heard. She’s been shot once in her neck and twice in her back.

At both shooting scenes, investigators found several spent bullet shell casings. They were all SIG-Sauer brand and bore marks indicated they’d been fired from the same gun, believed to be a .40-caliber Glock.

Police held a news conference, proclaiming they believed the cases were related, and asking the public to help them identify the gunman. The phrase “serial killer” began to spread. International media attention converged on the nondescript Tampa neighborhood.

On Oct. 19, 2017, came the third killing. Anthony Naiboa, 20, a mildly autistic man who’d been working a temporary job packing meals for hurricane victims, was on his way to home when he got off at the wrong bus stop on N 15th Street. As he began walking north toward E Hillborough Avenue, someone shot him once in his head.

More than three weeks passed before the fourth killing. Ronald Felton, 60, a volunteer for a food pantry on N Nebraska Avenue, was waiting for the pantry to open a little before 5 a.m. Nov. 14, when someone shot him as he crossed the roadway. Like the others, he’d been killed with SIG-Sauer ammunition.

The manhunt continued until Nov. 28, 2017. That afternoon, a manager at an Ybor City McDonald’s approached a police officer who was eating a meal there and explained that one of her employees had given her a plastic sandwich bag, which she believed contained a gun. The employee, identified as Donaldson, told her to hold it while he ran an errand.

The officer opened the bag and found that the weapon was a .40 caliber Glock and that it held SIG-Sauer ammunition. Donaldson was detained when he returned to the restaurant. He gave police permission to test fire the weapon and to download the contents of his phone.

The data revealed a location history putting the phone in the Seminole Heights area at the time of the homicides, police said. The gun was found to be a match to the shell casings at the murder scenes.

Donaldson has remained jailed as his case made a five-year slog through court. Last month, his defense argued that any evidence police obtained as a result of Donaldson’s detention should be tossed. They argued that the way police detained him and interrogated him for hours amounted to an illegal arrest, and that his cooperation was a “coerced response” to authority.

Prosecutors defended the way the arrest was handled. They were prepared Monday to argue against the defense request. Then came the deal.

Lopez asserted that the plea deal was not driven by concerns about the case evidence, but by the wishes of the victims. The list of people who supported a resolution for a life sentence was long, she said.

Among the courtroom spectators was former Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan, who led the the 51-day manhunt for the person who was labeled a “serial killer.”

Upon Donaldson’s arrest in November 2017, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn opined that if found guilty “he should die.”

In a statement issued Monday through the State Attorney’s Office, Buckhorn acknowledged that while the plea deal “can never heal the broken hearts of the families,” it can bring closure.

“Justice for the families and the assurance that his remaining years are spent in the hell of his own making is only fitting,” Buckhorn said.

By pleading guilty, Donaldson also gives up the right to appeal his convictions.

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.