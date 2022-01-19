Seminole High School on lockdown after student injured in shooting, officials say

A Seminole High School student was wounded in a shooting that forced a lockdown of the campus by police, according to a school official.

The Sanford Police Department said on social media that it was responding to the shooting at around noon and that “there is no longer an active threat.” According to the school official, the alleged shooter fled after shooting a student three times and was later taken into custody.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, they said.

Seminole High School alerted parents about the shooting on its Facebook page, warning them to “not come to the school at this time as law enforcement continues their active investigation.”

“This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement,” said another message shared by Seminole County Schools spokesperson Michael Lawrence.

Details on the suspect have not yet been released.

Seminole High is the Seminole County school district’s largest high school, with about 4,200 students.

